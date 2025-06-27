Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,797 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of eBay worth $25,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Daiwa America upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,432,706. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

