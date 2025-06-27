Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 48,820 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,820 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

