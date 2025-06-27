Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,542,000 after buying an additional 78,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $296.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.56. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.