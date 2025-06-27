Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 271 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $192.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average of $187.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.