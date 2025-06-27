Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:LNG opened at $242.05 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

