SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,909 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.39% of SS&C Technologies worth $79,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,869,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.