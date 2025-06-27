ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Senior Officer Rebecca M. Kalmacoff Sells 1,500 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rebecca M. Kalmacoff sold 1,500 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.40, for a total value of C$77,100.00.

ATCO Stock Performance

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ATCO Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$38.36 and a 1 year high of C$52.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.92. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Get ATCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACO.X shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.