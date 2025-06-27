Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFVA. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VFVA opened at $117.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a market capitalization of $608.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.84.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

