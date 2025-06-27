Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,885,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7%

MDLZ opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.