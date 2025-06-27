Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 45,444 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

