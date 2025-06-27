Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,866 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 615.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after acquiring an additional 448,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $242.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.47 and its 200-day moving average is $226.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.