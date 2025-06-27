Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,835 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $223,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,913,447.68. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,432 shares of company stock valued at $699,804. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Price Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $105.20.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.