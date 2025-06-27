Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 29,061 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 465.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank raised its position in Hubbell by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $3,412,000. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 4.5% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $406.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.50. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.25.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

