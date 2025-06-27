Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 593,123 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $45,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,631,000 after buying an additional 157,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

