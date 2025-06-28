4,352 Shares in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.
Insider Activity at CocaCola
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CocaCola Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of KO opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $303.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.
CocaCola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
