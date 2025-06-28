Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $214,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,939 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.85.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $94.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

