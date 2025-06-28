J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2%

PM stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.