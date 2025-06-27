Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 181.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vertiv by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after buying an additional 569,722 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,376,000 after buying an additional 45,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vertiv by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv
In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv
Vertiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $123.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vertiv Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vertiv
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.