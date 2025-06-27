Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 181.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vertiv by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after buying an additional 569,722 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,376,000 after buying an additional 45,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vertiv by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $123.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.