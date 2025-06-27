Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $206.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.40.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.



