SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 10,267 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $156,263.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,207.74. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60.

On Monday, April 21st, Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $119,748.51.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.77 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after acquiring an additional 315,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after acquiring an additional 159,109 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.73.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

