KPP Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,411 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000.

NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $22.57 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $248.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

