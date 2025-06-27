Dirk Treasure Buys 60,000 Shares of Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79) Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Free Report) insider Dirk Treasure purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($78,431.37).

Chrysos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $590.74 million, a P/E ratio of -837.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Chrysos Company Profile

Chrysos Corporation Limited engages in the development and supply of mining technology. The company offers PhotonAssay, a technology for analysis of gold, silver, copper, and other elements. Chrysos Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

