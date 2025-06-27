Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average of $145.61. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $171.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

