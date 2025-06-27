Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,455,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

