Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after buying an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $72.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

