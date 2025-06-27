Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 763 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 150,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50,545 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $690,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.3%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.