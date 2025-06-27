ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602,579 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 18.8% of ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Worley Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Martin Worley Group now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.