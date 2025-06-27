Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.