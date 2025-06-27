Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $260,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.05.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $412.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

