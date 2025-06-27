Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

