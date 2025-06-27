Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $23.60 Million Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Moody’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $482.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.25.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.40.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

