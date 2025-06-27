Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $582,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 295.4% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $409,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $192.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.48. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

