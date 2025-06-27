Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,407 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

