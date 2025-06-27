Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,332,000 after buying an additional 1,093,242 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,573,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,314,000 after buying an additional 1,634,631 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,522,440. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

