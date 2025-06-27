Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $133.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

