Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $167,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VOO stock opened at $564.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $566.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

