Victrix Investment Advisors Purchases 100 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Victrix Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $165.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $166.32.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.