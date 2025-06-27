Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $171.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.46 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

