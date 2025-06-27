Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $143.68 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

