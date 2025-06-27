iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after buying an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.83 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

