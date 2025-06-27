Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,343 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,343 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,625,000 after acquiring an additional 30,074 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

