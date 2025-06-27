HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $277.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

