Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 3,156 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

