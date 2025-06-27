Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Trading 6.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 690,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,015,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $8,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,488.78. This represents a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,909,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,226,000 after acquiring an additional 227,178 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,710,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,301,000 after purchasing an additional 322,243 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,330,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,367,000 after purchasing an additional 229,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,363,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,560,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,627,000 after buying an additional 1,748,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

