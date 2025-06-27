John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 858 shares.The stock last traded at $43.23 and had previously closed at $44.02.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $442.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. ( NYSE:WLYB Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

