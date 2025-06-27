Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Justin Nuich Acquires 2,500 Shares

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MADGet Free Report) insider Justin Nuich purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.88 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,695.00 ($9,604.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48.

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

