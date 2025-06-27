Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 4,497 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $29,005.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,712,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,047,901.85. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,029 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $25,302.12.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,875 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $11,775.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,616 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $81,625.52.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,172 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $14,118.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,607 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $30,175.85.

On Monday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,080 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,201.60.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,059 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $146,759.90.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,712 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $202,609.12.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,581 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $15,769.91.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $6.31 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,806,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 172,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 199.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 109.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

