Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Acquires C$13,120.00 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$13,120.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,500 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,125.00.

On Thursday, June 19th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,600 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$3,280.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$205.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,640.00.

On Saturday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,500 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,125.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$210.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$210.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$420.00.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of WRG opened at C$2.26 on Friday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$76.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

