Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Robert Edward Taylor Buys 492 Shares

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.53 per share, with a total value of C$19,938.79.

TSE:TSU opened at C$43.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$30.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Trisura Group to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

