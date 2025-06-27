Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.3%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

